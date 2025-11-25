Juke Harris scored 17, makes 5 3-pointers as Wake Forest beats Campbell 99-51

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Juke Harris scored 17 points and made five 3-pointers, Mekhi Mason had 16 points and nine…

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Juke Harris scored 17 points and made five 3-pointers, Mekhi Mason had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Wake Forest beat Campbell 99-51 on Tuesday night.

Harris made two 3-pointers during Wake Forest’s 17-0 run that made it 44-16 with 4:49 remaining in the first half. Harris and Mason each had three 3-pointers in the first half as the Demon Deacons went 7 of 17.

Wake Forest extended its 50-23 halftime lead by scoring seven of the opening nine points of the second half to go ahead by 30-plus points for the remainder of the game. The largest lead for the Demon Deacons was 51 points with 1:13 remaining.

Myles Colvin added 13 points off the bench and Tre’Von Spillers scored 10 for Wake Forest (5-2).

Dovydas Butka and Chris Fields Jr. each scored 12 points for Campbell (3-4), which played against its third Power Four opponent this season. D.J. Smith, who entered with 20 or more points in five games this season, finished with five points on 2-of-11 shooting.

Wake Forest plays another Colonial Athletic Association Conference opponent on Friday when it welcomes Northeastern. The Demon Deacons were coming off a 69-68 victory over Memphis at the Baha Mar Championship on Friday when Colvin hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

