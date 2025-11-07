JT Toppin debuts with 31 points, and 14 rebounds as No. 10 Texas Tech beats Sam Houston

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Preseason AP All-America forward JT Toppin scored 31 points and had 14 rebounds in his season…

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Preseason AP All-America forward JT Toppin scored 31 points and had 14 rebounds in his season debut to lead five players in double figures for No. 10 Texas Tech as the Red Raiders beat Sam Houston 98-77 on Friday night.

It was Toppin’s 20th double-double in 34 games for the Red Raiders since transferring from New Mexico after his freshman season. The 6-foot-9 junior, who missed the season-opening win over Lindenwood three nights earlier because of a lower-body injury, had double-doubles in all four NCAA Tournament games last March when they made it to the Elite Eight.

Donovan Atwell had 19 points with six 3-pointers for the Red Raiders (2-0), who won their 40th consecutive nonconference home game since an overtime loss to Kentucky in January 2020. They are 18-0 under third-year coach Grant McCasland.

Christian Anderson added 18 points and seven assists while Tyeree Bryan had 12 points. LeJuan Watts had 11 points and six rebounds in his Tech debut. Watts, a Washington State transfer who was tabbed the preseason Big 12 newcomer of the year, also was listed with a lower-body injury when he missed Tuesday night’s opener.

Justin Begg had 17 points for Sam Houston (1-1), and Kashie Natt had 16 points with 11 rebounds. Veljko Ilic had 13 points.

Toppin made a layup on the game’s first shot, then blocked Sam Houston’s first shot. He scored eight points in a 12-3 run in the first half that put the Red Raiders ahead to stay, and was part of a bigger 25-12 spurt that put them up 47-37 at halftime.

Sam Houston: Plays at Utah on Nov. 15.

Texas Tech: Plays at No. 17 Illinois on Tuesday.

