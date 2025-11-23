Jovohn Garcia scores 18 to guide McNeese past George Washington 92-86 at Cayman Islands Classic

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Jovohn Garcia scored 18 points to help McNeese defeat George Washington 92-86 on Sunday…

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Jovohn Garcia scored 18 points to help McNeese defeat George Washington 92-86 on Sunday at the Cayman Islands Classic.

Garcia added six steals for the Cowboys (4-1). Garwey Dual scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line and added seven assists and six steals. Larry Johnson shot 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Revolutionaries (5-1) were led by Garrett Johnson, who recorded 26 points. Tre Dinkins added 16 points and Rafael Castro contributed 11 points and seven rebounds. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Revolutionaries.

Larry Johnson scored 12 points in the first half for McNeese, which led 47-39 at the break. Garcia led McNeese with 11 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

