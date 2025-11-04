Josiah Lake II’s layup with 2 seconds left lifts Oregon State over North Dakota State 67-65

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Josiah Lake II made a layup with 2 seconds left to lift Oregon State to a…

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Josiah Lake II made a layup with 2 seconds left to lift Oregon State to a 67-65 victory over North Dakota State on Monday night in a season opener.

Lake and fellow starters Johan Munch, Yaak Yaak and Dez White all finished with 10 points for the Beavers. Isaiah Sy led the way with 12 points off the bench. Lake added a team-high eight rebounds.

Markhi Strickland led the Bison with 17 points and Treyson Anderson scored 10 off the bench.

North Dakota State led 32-30 at halftime.

Munch made the first of two free throws with 1:59 remaining to tie it at 65-all.

