Josiah Davis, Larry Hughes Jr. lead Cal State Northridge over North Dakota 93-85

The Associated Press

November 9, 2025, 6:04 PM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Josiah Davis had 25 points, Larry Hughes Jr. scored 23 and Cal State Northridge beat North Dakota 93-85 on Sunday.

Davis also contributed six assists for the Matadors (2-1). Hughes shot 6 for 7 from 3-point range. Josh O’Garro scored 16 on 7-for-13 shooting.

The Fightin’ Hawks (0-3) were led by Greyson Uelmen with 24 points. Anthony Smith III added 15 points and six assists. Eli King had 12 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

