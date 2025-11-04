Joshua West scores 23 as Division II’s Hawaii Pacific stuns Boise State 79-78 in season opener

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Joshua West scored 23 points as Division II member Hawaii Pacific upset Boise State 79-78 in…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Joshua West scored 23 points as Division II member Hawaii Pacific upset Boise State 79-78 in a season opener on Monday night.

West also contributed four steals for the Sharks, who led the Broncos 38-37 at halftime. Quentin Meza pitched in with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals. Quinton McCullough scored 12 on 5-for-9 shooting.

Dylan Andrews finished with 15 points and nine assists for the Broncos (0-1). Spencer Ahrens added 14 points and six rebounds. Drew Fielder totaled 13 points and seven boards. Andrews and Ahrens both missed shots with a chance for the lead in the final seconds.

Meza scored the last eight points for Hawaii Pacific to close out the victory.

Neither team scored after the Broncos’ Andrew Meadow hit a 3-pointer with 33 seconds left.

