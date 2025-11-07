Josh Smith scores 26 to lead West Georgia over Huntingdon College 120-83

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Josh Smith scored 26 points to help West Georgia defeat Division III member Huntingdon College 120-83…

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Josh Smith scored 26 points to help West Georgia defeat Division III member Huntingdon College 120-83 on Friday night.

Smith had five rebounds and five assists for the Wolves (1-1). Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 19 points and added nine rebounds. Chas Lewless shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Hawks were led by Tyler Mallory, who recorded 18 points. Jeremy Autin added 15 points for Huntingdon. Eric Moore also had eight points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

