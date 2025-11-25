Josh Reed scores 17 for Penn State in 96-87 win over Boston University

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Josh Reed scored, a season-high 17 points for Penn State in a 96-87 win over…

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Josh Reed scored, a season-high 17 points for Penn State in a 96-87 win over Boston University on Tuesday night.

Reed shot 5 of 6 from the field and was perfect on six attempts from the free-throw line and grabbed eight rebounds. All four starters for the Nittany Lions (6-1) added double-digit scoring— Melih Tunca added 16, Ivan Juric scored 15, freshman Kaden Mingo had 14 and Eli Rice scored 11.

Penn State used a 14-3 run to take a double-digit lead midway through the first half and took a 51-35 advantage into the intermission. Boston (3-4) responded in the second quarter with a 15-4 run of their own, closing the gap 65-55 with almost 12 minutes to play.

Michael McNair led the Terriers in scoring with 28 points, shooting 10 of 15 from the field and 7 of 11 from beyond the arc. Azmar Abdullah and Ben Roy added 11 points each.

Two Terriers players fouled out, and four more finished with four fouls. Penn State made 28 of 40 from the free-throw line.

