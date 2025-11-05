Joseph’s 20 lead Prairie View A&M over Dallas 94-53

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Tai’Reon Joseph scored 20 points to help Prairie View A&M defeat Dallas 94-53 on Wednesday.…

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Tai’Reon Joseph scored 20 points to help Prairie View A&M defeat Dallas 94-53 on Wednesday.

Joseph shot 9 for 15 for the Panthers (2-0). Dontae Horne scored 17 points and added six steals. Lance Williams had 16 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line.

Thomas Fleming finished with 15 points and six rebounds for the Crusaders. Johny Olmsted added 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.