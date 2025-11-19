Joseph leads Marshall against UAPB after 22-point performance

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-6) at Marshall Thundering Herd (3-1) Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marshall…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-6) at Marshall Thundering Herd (3-1)

Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts UAPB after Landen Joseph scored 22 points in Marshall’s 104-78 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

Marshall went 14-3 at home last season while going 20-13 overall. The Thundering Herd allowed opponents to score 71.7 points per game and shoot 43.7% from the field last season.

The Golden Lions have gone 0-6 away from home. UAPB is 0-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

