Joseph leads Marshall against UAPB after 22-point performance

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 4:46 AM

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-6) at Marshall Thundering Herd (3-1)

Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts UAPB after Landen Joseph scored 22 points in Marshall’s 104-78 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

Marshall went 14-3 at home last season while going 20-13 overall. The Thundering Herd allowed opponents to score 71.7 points per game and shoot 43.7% from the field last season.

The Golden Lions have gone 0-6 away from home. UAPB is 0-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

