Jorgensen scores 25 in Colorado State’s 97-74 victory against Omaha

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Kyle Jorgensen’s 25 points helped Colorado State defeat Omaha 97-74 on Sunday. Jorgensen also contributed…

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Kyle Jorgensen’s 25 points helped Colorado State defeat Omaha 97-74 on Sunday.

Jorgensen also contributed nine rebounds for the Rams (2-0). Josh Pascarelli scored 15 points, going 6 of 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Carey Booth had 13 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line.

Tony Osburn led the Mavericks (0-3) with 24 points and four steals. Lance Waddles added 18 points for Omaha. Julian Margrave had 10 points.

Colorado State took the lead with 12:41 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Pascarelli led the Rams in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 48-38 at the break. Jorgensen scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way as Colorado State went on to secure a victory, outscoring Omaha by 13 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.