Jordan Crawford scores 25, hits winner as South Dakota edges South Carolina State 82-81

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Jordan Crawford had a go-ahead layup with 24 seconds left and scored 25 to lead South Dakota over South Carolina State 82-81 on Sunday.

Crawford shot 9 of 14 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Coyotes (4-3). Shey Eberwein and Isaac Bruns both scored 14.

The Bulldogs (0-6) were led by Cameron Clark, who recorded 17 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Noah Treadwell added 15 points and Obie Bronston Jr. contributed 14 points and three steals.

