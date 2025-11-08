Jones scores 29 as Saint Joseph’s (PA) downs Drexel 76-65

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Deuce Jones helped lead Saint Joseph’s (PA) over Drexel on Saturday with 29 points off of the…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Deuce Jones helped lead Saint Joseph’s (PA) over Drexel on Saturday with 29 points off of the bench in a 76-65 victory.

Jones shot 7 for 11 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 12 of 13 from the free-throw line for the Hawks (2-0). Dasear Haskins scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Anthony Finkley shot 3 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Villiam Garcia Adsten led the way for the Dragons (1-1) with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Josh Reed added 12 points for Drexel. Shane Blakeney had 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Jones scored 11 points in the first half and Saint Joseph’s went into the break trailing 37-34. Deuce Jones II’s 18-point second half helped Saint Joseph’s finish off the 11-point victory.

