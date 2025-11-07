Jones scores 16 as UTEP beats Western New Mexico 107-70

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Elijah Jones scored 16 points as UTEP beat Western New Mexico 107-70 on Friday. Jones…

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Elijah Jones scored 16 points as UTEP beat Western New Mexico 107-70 on Friday.

Jones also contributed seven rebounds and five blocks for the Miners (2-0). Jamal West scored 16 points, going 7 of 9 from the field. Tyreese Watson shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Isaiah Broady led the Mustangs in scoring, finishing with 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Cortaviaus Seales added 13 points for Western New Mexico. Carson Kelly had 12 points and six assists.

UTEP took the lead with 16:41 left in the first half and did not trail again. Jones led his team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 52-27 at the break. UTEP outscored Western New Mexico by 12 points over the final half, while West led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.