Jones scores 15 off the bench to lead William & Mary in 81-78 win over Norfolk State

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jhei-R Jones scored 15 points off the bench to lead William & Mary past Norfolk State 81-78 on Saturday.

Jones was 4 of 5 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line for the Tribe (2-0). Kyle Pulliam added 14 points. Reese Miller went 4 of 8 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points off the bench.

The Spartans (2-1) were led by Anthony McComb III, who finished with 19 points, two steals and two blocks. Mykel Jenkins added 15 points and seven rebounds for Norfolk State. Elijah Jamison had 15 points and five assists.

Jones scored nine points in the first half and William & Mary went into the break trailing 37-36.

William & Mary used a 10-0 second-half run to erase a nine-point deficit and take the lead at 75-74 with 3:16 remaining. Pulliam scored nine second-half points.

