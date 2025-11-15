Jones puts up 18 in American’s 115-50 victory over Central Penn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Greg Jones’ 18 points helped American defeat Central Penn 115-50 on Saturday. Jones shot 5 of 10…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Greg Jones’ 18 points helped American defeat Central Penn 115-50 on Saturday.

Jones shot 5 of 10 from the field and went 8 for 10 from the line for the Eagles (2-2). Dean Hogans added 16 points while going 6 of 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) while he also had nine rebounds. Chris Eagan had 15 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line.

The Knights were led in scoring by Dahsan King, who finished with 18 points and four steals. Riley Young added eight points for Central Penn. Aaron Harrison also had six points.

American led 58-32 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

