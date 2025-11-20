Jones leads Saint Joseph’s (PA) against UNLV after 24-point showing

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (2-2) at UNLV Rebels (2-2) Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -9.5;…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (2-2) at UNLV Rebels (2-2)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -9.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) takes on UNLV after Deuce Jones scored 24 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 83-74 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

UNLV finished 18-15 overall last season while going 11-5 at home. The Rebels averaged 12.1 assists per game on 24.3 made field goals last season.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) finished 13-8 in A-10 play and 4-6 on the road last season. The Hawks shot 43.8% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

