Jones leads New Mexico State against New Mexico after 24-point game

New Mexico Lobos (3-0) at New Mexico State Aggies (2-0) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

New Mexico Lobos (3-0) at New Mexico State Aggies (2-0)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State takes on New Mexico after Jemel Jones scored 24 points in New Mexico State’s 74-58 victory against the New Mexico Highlands Cowboys.

New Mexico State finished 17-15 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Aggies averaged 6.4 steals, 2.3 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

New Mexico went 27-8 overall last season while going 7-4 on the road. The Lobos averaged 8.7 steals, 5.0 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.