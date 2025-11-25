Jones leads Florida State against CSU Bakersfield

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-3) at Florida State Seminoles (4-1) Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -23.5;…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-3) at Florida State Seminoles (4-1)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -23.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts CSU Bakersfield after Lajae Jones scored 36 points in Florida State’s 98-72 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Seminoles have gone 4-0 at home. Florida State averages 94.0 points and has outscored opponents by 21.4 points per game.

The Roadrunners are 0-3 in road games. CSU Bakersfield gives up 75.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

Florida State is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 44.9% CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents. CSU Bakersfield averages 73.8 points per game, 1.2 more than the 72.6 Florida State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 46.7% and averaging 17.8 points for the Seminoles. Martin Somerville is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Dailin Smith is averaging 17 points for the Roadrunners. CJ Hardy is averaging 16.3 points.

