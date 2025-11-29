Jones leads Arkansas against Harvard after 23-point game

Harvard Crimson (3-5) at Arkansas Razorbacks (7-1) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts Harvard after Taleyah…

Harvard Crimson (3-5) at Arkansas Razorbacks (7-1)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts Harvard after Taleyah Jones scored 23 points in Arkansas’ 73-63 victory over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Razorbacks have gone 5-0 in home games. Arkansas scores 83.4 points and has outscored opponents by 16.0 points per game.

The Crimson are 1-3 on the road. Harvard averages 17.0 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Arkansas scores 83.4 points, 15.9 more per game than the 67.5 Harvard allows. Harvard averages 64.4 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 67.4 Arkansas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 41.1% and averaging 17.1 points for the Razorbacks. Jenna Lawrence is averaging 10.5 points.

Abigail Wright is averaging 14.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Crimson. Karlee White is averaging 14.2 points.

