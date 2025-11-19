Live Radio
Jones-Crump scores 14 as SE Louisiana knocks off William Carey 71-45

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 10:02 PM

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Seth Jones-Crump scored 14 points as SE Louisiana beat William Carey 71-45 on Wednesday.

Jones-Crump also contributed four steals for the Lions (1-4). Jeremy Elyzee scored 11 points, shooting 5 of 5 from the field.

The Crusaders were led in scoring by Travis Williams, who finished with nine points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

