Jones-Crump scores 14 as SE Louisiana knocks off William Carey 71-45

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Seth Jones-Crump scored 14 points as SE Louisiana beat William Carey 71-45 on Wednesday.

Jones-Crump also contributed four steals for the Lions (1-4). Jeremy Elyzee scored 11 points, shooting 5 of 5 from the field.

The Crusaders were led in scoring by Travis Williams, who finished with nine points and six rebounds.

