Jones and Santa Clara host Fresno State

Fresno State Bulldogs (3-2) at Santa Clara Broncos (4-2)

Santa Clara, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts Fresno State after Maia Jones scored 25 points in Santa Clara’s 72-47 victory over the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Broncos are 2-1 on their home court. Santa Clara is the leader in the WCC with 16.0 fast break points.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 on the road. Fresno State ranks seventh in the MWC with 32.4 rebounds per game led by Ashlyn Rean averaging 6.4.

Santa Clara makes 41.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Fresno State has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Fresno State averages 65.0 points per game, 3.8 more than the 61.2 Santa Clara allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Broncos. Sophie Glancey is averaging 12.8 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 45.7%.

Emilia Long is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Rean is averaging 10.4 points and 6.4 rebounds.

