Jones’ 22 help Radford beat Western Illinois 80-75

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Del Jones’ 22 points helped Radford defeat Western Illinois 80-75 on Monday, in a season opener for both teams.

Jones was 8-of-14 shooting, with six makes from the free throw line. Dennis Parker Jr. scored 14 points, adding five rebounds. Tyson Brown was 5-of-6 shooting from the field, but missed all four free throws, finishing with 10 points.

Lucas Lorenzen led the way for the Leathernecks with 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting. Francis Okwuosah added 16 points, while Isaiah Griffin finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

