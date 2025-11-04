Jones’ 21 help Manhattan down Saint Joseph’s (Brooklyn) 125-59

NEW YORK (AP) — Terrance Jones had 21 points in Manhattan’s 125-59 victory over Saint Joseph’s (Brooklyn) on Tuesday in…

NEW YORK (AP) — Terrance Jones had 21 points in Manhattan’s 125-59 victory over Saint Joseph’s (Brooklyn) on Tuesday in a season opener.

Jones shot 7 for 10, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins scored 19 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 8 for 8 from the line. Fraser Roxburgh shot 6 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Bears were led in scoring by Colin Mills, who finished with 19 points. Saint Joseph’s (Brooklyn) also got 11 points from Jacob Idowu.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

