Jones’ 18 lead SE Louisiana over Gardner-Webb 76-68

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jones’ 18 points helped SE Louisiana defeat Gardner-Webb 76-68 on Friday in the three-day Holiday Classic.

Jones also added three steals for the Lions (2-5). Makhi Myles scored 13 points while shooting 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. Ethan Pickett finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-8) were led by Aaron Talbert, who recorded 15 points. Jacob Hudson added 13 points for Gardner-Webb. Curtis Williams III also had 10 points. The loss is the eighth in a row for the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Up next

Both teams play Saturday in the round robin. SE Louisiana squares off against Navy and Gardner-Webb plays UNC Wilmington.

