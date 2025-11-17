Johnson’s 33 lead Tarleton State past Angelo State 77-54

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — (AP) — Dior Johnson’s 33 points led Tarleton State past Angelo State 77-54 on Monday. Johnson…

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — (AP) — Dior Johnson’s 33 points led Tarleton State past Angelo State 77-54 on Monday.

Johnson shot 7 of 15 from the field and 18 of 21 from the free-throw line for the Texans (3-3). Andy Sigiscar scored 13 points while shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line and added six rebounds. Ocypher Owens went 3 of 6 from the field to finish with eight points.

The Rams were led in scoring by Jaqai Murray, who finished with 12 points. Jordan Crawford added seven points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for Angelo State. Kailon Nicholls also had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

