Johnson’s 32 lead VMI past Southern Indiana 78-74

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — TJ Johnson scored 32 points as VMI beat Southern Indiana 78-74 on Friday.

Johnson also had 14 rebounds and three steals for the Keydets (2-0). Tan Yildizoglu scored 12 points and added five assists. Cal Liston went 3 of 4 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

Ismail Habib led the way for the Screaming Eagles (0-2) with 26 points. Kaden Brown added 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Southern Indiana. Trey Thomas finished with 12 points.

