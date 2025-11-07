Johnson’s 16 points lead Radford 99-61 over West Virginia Wesleyan

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Jaylon Johnson’s 16 points led Radford to a comfortable, 99-61 win over West Virginia Wesleyan 99-61…

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Jaylon Johnson’s 16 points led Radford to a comfortable, 99-61 win over West Virginia Wesleyan 99-61 on Friday.

Johnson went 5 of 9 from the field and was 4 for 8 from 3-point range for the Highlanders (2-0).

Dennis Parker Jr. scored 15 points on 7-for-14 shooting, to go with five rebounds. Frederik Erichsen added 13 points and was 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Nick Davis led the way for the Division-II Bobcats with 17 points and four steals off the bench. His 6-of-9 shooting mark made him the only player on the Bobcats with more than one attempt to shoot better than 50 percent from the field.

Stephen Ovia added 11 points and five rebounds.

