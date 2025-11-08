Johnson’s 16 lead Kennesaw State over Florida A&M 92-72

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — RJ Johnson scored 16 points as Kennesaw State beat Florida A&M 92-72 on Saturday. Johnson shot…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — RJ Johnson scored 16 points as Kennesaw State beat Florida A&M 92-72 on Saturday.

Johnson shot 5 of 9 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Owls (2-0). Frankquon Sherman added 15 points while going 7 of 9 from the field abd also had eight rebounds and three steals. Ramone Seals and Simeon Cottle both finished with 12 points.

Devere Palmer led the Rattlers (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and six rebounds. Florida A&M also got 14 points from Tyler Shirley. Antonio Baker had 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

