Johnson scores 33 points, Bradley defeats Central Michigan 85-54

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Jaquan Johnson scored 25 of his 33 points in the second half to help Bradley beat Central Michigan 85-54 on Saturday night.

Johnson also contributed six rebounds for the Braves (1-1). AJ Smith added 18 points while going 7 of 12 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to go with six rebounds and four steals. Alex Huibregtse scored all of his 11 points in the first half to help the Braves build a 35-25 halftime lead.

The Chippewas (1-1) were led by Keenan Garner, who finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Phat Phat Brooks and Nathan Claerbaut added 10 points apiece.

