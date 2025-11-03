Johnson scores 30 as McNeese knocks off Champion Christian 127-65

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Larry Johnson scored 30 points as McNeese beat Champion Christian 127-65 on Monday. Johnson was…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Larry Johnson scored 30 points as McNeese beat Champion Christian 127-65 on Monday.

Johnson was 12-of-16 shooting and added seven rebounds for the Cowboys in the season opener. Tyshawn Archie added 16 points while going 8 of 16 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and also had five assists. Garwey Dual had 15 points and shot 5 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Tigers were led by Dominic McBride, who posted 14 points. Kris Barnett added 10 points and two steals for Champion Christian.

