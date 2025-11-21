Johnson scores 29 as Tarleton State takes down Rice 90-74

HOUSTON (AP) — Dior Johnson helped lead Tarleton State past Rice on Thursday with 29 points off of the bench…

HOUSTON (AP) — Dior Johnson helped lead Tarleton State past Rice on Thursday with 29 points off of the bench in a 90-74 victory.

Johnson also added five rebounds and six assists for the Texans (4-3). Chris Mpaka scored 22 points while shooting 10 of 16 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line and added seven rebounds. Cam McDowell shot 7 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 19 points.

Nick Anderson finished with 18 points for the Owls (2-4). Trae Broadnax added 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Rice. Jalen Smith had 13 points.

McDowell scored 19 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Tarleton State to a 16-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

