Johnson scores 25, Hawaii beats Manhattan 86-56

HONOLULU (AP) — Isaac Johnson’s 25 points helped Hawaii defeat Manhattan 86-56 on Saturday.

Johnson also added 11 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (3-1). Isaac Finlinson scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Yacine Toumi shot 2 of 3 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Jaspers (2-2) were led by Anthony Isaac, who posted 17 points. Quron Elliott added seven points for Manhattan. Devin Dinkins had six points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

