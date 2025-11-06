Johnson scores 17 points to lead No. 5 LSU to a 115-26 rout of Southeastern Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Flau’Jae Johnson scored 17 points to lead No. 5 LSU to a 115-26 rout of…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Flau’Jae Johnson scored 17 points to lead No. 5 LSU to a 115-26 rout of Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday night.

Freshmen ZaKiya Johnson scored 16, Bella Hines added 14 and Grace Knox had 11 for the Tigers (2-0). Notre Dame transfer Kate Koval added 16 points and a team-best nine rebounds.

Southeastern Louisiana (1-1) didn’t reach double figures until 3:42 remained in the third period. Mari Dangerfield led the way with eight points.

LSU stayed in attack mode throughout as Southeastern Louisiana shot just 19.2% from the field (10 of 52) and committed 29 turnovers.

The Tigers, who had 29 layups among their 50 field goals, outscored the Lions 42-0 in fast-break points and 42-9 on points off turnovers. LSU had a 22-5 edge in second chance points, a 74-8 advantage in points in the paint and held a 58-14 edge in bench points.

Even with LSU coach Kim Mulkey repeatedly clearing her bench, the Tigers established leads of 30-4 at the end of the first quarter, 61-6 at halftime and 91-13 at the end of the third quarter.

In the first three periods, LSU held the Lions scoreless for five streaks lasting more than a minute, including a stretch of 10:37.

Southeastern Louisiana: At Arkansas on Nov. 13.

LSU: At Georgia Southern on Saturday.

