Johnson scores 16 off the bench, George Washington downs UMBC 89-52

WASHINGTON (AP) — Garrett Johnson’s 16 points off of the bench led George Washington to an 89-52 victory over UMBC on Wednesday.

Johnson also contributed eight rebounds for the Revolutionaries (5-0). Rafael Castro scored 13 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line and added 15 rebounds. Luke Hunger finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Jah’likai King finished with 11 points and two steals for the Retrievers (3-2).

George Washington took the lead with 18:56 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Johnson led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 47-17 at the break. George Washington extended its lead to 58-19 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Castro scored a team-high nine points in the second half.

