Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Johnson scores 16 off…

Johnson scores 16 off the bench, George Washington downs UMBC 89-52

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 9:59 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Garrett Johnson’s 16 points off of the bench led George Washington to an 89-52 victory over UMBC on Wednesday.

Johnson also contributed eight rebounds for the Revolutionaries (5-0). Rafael Castro scored 13 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line and added 15 rebounds. Luke Hunger finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Jah’likai King finished with 11 points and two steals for the Retrievers (3-2).

George Washington took the lead with 18:56 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Johnson led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 47-17 at the break. George Washington extended its lead to 58-19 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Castro scored a team-high nine points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up