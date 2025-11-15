Johnson scores 16 in UIC’s 67-63 victory over Chicago State

CHICAGO (AP) — Andy Johnson scored 16 points as UIC beat Chicago State 67-63 on Saturday. Johnson had five rebounds…

CHICAGO (AP) — Andy Johnson scored 16 points as UIC beat Chicago State 67-63 on Saturday.

Johnson had five rebounds for the Flames (3-1). Rashund Washington Jr. scored 10 points and added seven rebounds. Ahmad Henderson II shot 1 of 6 from the field, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 9 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Cougars (0-4) were led by Braelon Bush, who recorded 15 points. Marcus Tankersley added 13 points for Chicago State. Stephen Byard had 11 points and six rebounds.

UIC went into halftime tied with Chicago State 29-29. The second half featured nine lead changes and was tied eight times before UIC secured the victory. Johnson put up 12 second-half points to help seal the win.

Up next

UIC’s next game is Thursday against High Point. Chicago State visits Minnesota on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

