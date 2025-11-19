Johnson puts up 21, Smith 20 in Bradley’s 87-77 victory over UMass-Lowell

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Jaquan Johnson had 21 points in Bradley’s 87-77 win over UMass-Lowell on Wednesday. Johnson added eight…

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Jaquan Johnson had 21 points in Bradley’s 87-77 win over UMass-Lowell on Wednesday.

Johnson added eight rebounds for the Braves (2-3). AJ Smith scored 20 points while going 7 of 9 from the floor, including 4 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line. Alex Huibregtse shot 5 for 12, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The River Hawks (1-5) were led by JJ Massaquoi, who posted 18 points. Darrel Yepdo added 14 points for UMass-Lowell. Austin Green had 13 points.

Smith scored 10 points in the first half and Bradley went into halftime trailing 43-38. Bradley pulled off the victory after a 19-3 second-half run erased a four-point deficit and gave them a 79-67 lead with 3:22 remaining. Johnson scored 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

