Johnson leads VMI against Missouri after 32-point outing

VMI Keydets (2-0) at Missouri Tigers (2-0)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The VMI face Missouri after TJ Johnson scored 32 points in VMI’s 78-74 win against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

Missouri finished 22-12 overall last season while going 18-2 at home. The Tigers shot 48.2% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point range last season.

VMI finished 9-12 in SoCon play and 5-10 on the road last season. The Keydets averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 3.8 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

