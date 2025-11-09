Johnson leads VMI against Missouri after 32-point game

VMI Keydets (2-0) at Missouri Tigers (2-0) Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -23.5; over/under is…

VMI Keydets (2-0) at Missouri Tigers (2-0)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -23.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI plays Missouri after TJ Johnson’s 32-point outing in VMI’s 78-74 victory over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

Missouri went 18-2 at home a season ago while going 22-12 overall. The Tigers averaged 83.6 points per game last season, 33.9 in the paint, 17.8 off of turnovers and 12.3 on fast breaks.

VMI finished 9-12 in SoCon action and 5-10 on the road a season ago. The Keydets averaged 73.3 points per game last season, 28.9 in the paint, 13.3 off of turnovers and 8.3 on fast breaks.

