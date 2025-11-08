Johnson leads Virginia against Bucknell after 24-point game

Bucknell Bison (0-1) at Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts Bucknell after Kymora…

Bucknell Bison (0-1) at Virginia Cavaliers (1-0)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts Bucknell after Kymora Johnson scored 24 points in Virginia’s 86-36 win over the Morgan State Lady Bears.

Virginia went 17-15 overall with a 9-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cavaliers averaged 70.1 points per game last season, 30.7 in the paint, 14.8 off of turnovers and 13.9 on fast breaks.

Bucknell went 17-14 overall a season ago while going 7-10 on the road. The Bison averaged 60.7 points per game last season, 26.6 in the paint, 12.1 off of turnovers and 3.5 on fast breaks.

