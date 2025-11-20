Johnson leads Tarleton State against Rice after 33-point outing

Tarleton State Texans (3-3) at Rice Owls (2-3) Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -3.5; over/under is…

Tarleton State Texans (3-3) at Rice Owls (2-3)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State visits Rice after Dior Johnson scored 33 points in Tarleton State’s 77-54 win over the Angelo State Rams.

The Owls are 2-1 in home games. Rice ranks seventh in the AAC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Trae Broadnax averaging 3.8.

The Texans are 0-3 in road games. Tarleton State is sixth in the WAC allowing 79.8 points while holding opponents to 47.4% shooting.

Rice averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Tarleton State allows. Tarleton State scores 7.6 more points per game (75.8) than Rice allows (68.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Anderson is scoring 14.6 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Owls. Broadnax is averaging 14.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 37.5%.

Johnson is shooting 64.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, while averaging 22.7 points. Freddy Hicks is averaging 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

