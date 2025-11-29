Johnson leads Sacramento State against Pacific after 21-point showing

Sacramento State Hornets (4-4) at Pacific Tigers (5-2) Stockton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -10.5; over/under…

Sacramento State Hornets (4-4) at Pacific Tigers (5-2)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -10.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State visits Pacific after Prophet Johnson scored 21 points in Sacramento State’s 94-46 victory against the San Francisco State Gators.

The Tigers have gone 2-0 at home. Pacific is fourth in the WCC with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Elias Ralph averaging 5.0.

The Hornets have gone 0-3 away from home. Sacramento State averages 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

Pacific makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Sacramento State has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Sacramento State scores 11.2 more points per game (77.8) than Pacific allows to opponents (66.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ralph is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Tigers. TJ Wainwright is averaging 12.6 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 42.1%.

Johnson is shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 16 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.6 steals. Mikey Williams is averaging 13.3 points and 5.5 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.