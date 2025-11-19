Johnson leads No. 5 LSU against Alcorn State after 22-point outing

Alcorn State Braves (1-2) at LSU Tigers (5-0) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU…

Alcorn State Braves (1-2) at LSU Tigers (5-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU plays Alcorn State after Flau’jae Johnson scored 22 points in LSU’s 101-71 victory over the Tulane Green Wave.

The Tigers have gone 3-0 in home games. LSU is 5-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

Alcorn State finished 4-14 on the road and 13-18 overall last season. The Braves averaged 58.1 points per game while shooting 38.4% from the field and 24.5% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

