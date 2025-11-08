Johnson leads Colorado against Eastern Washington after 24-point performance

Eastern Washington Eagles (0-2) at Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -15.5; over/under…

Eastern Washington Eagles (0-2) at Colorado Buffaloes (1-0)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -15.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Eastern Washington after Isaiah Johnson scored 24 points in Colorado’s 84-78 victory against the Montana State Bobcats.

Colorado went 11-7 at home a season ago while going 14-21 overall. The Buffaloes averaged 69.7 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 32.1% from behind the arc last season.

Eastern Washington finished 10-22 overall with a 2-14 record on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 13.5 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

