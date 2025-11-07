Johnson leads Colorado against Eastern Washington after 24-point outing

Eastern Washington Eagles (0-2) at Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays Eastern Washington…

Eastern Washington Eagles (0-2) at Colorado Buffaloes (1-0)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado plays Eastern Washington after Isaiah Johnson scored 24 points in Colorado’s 84-78 win over the Montana State Bobcats.

Colorado finished 14-21 overall last season while going 11-7 at home. The Buffaloes averaged 14.0 assists per game on 24.3 made field goals last season.

Eastern Washington went 2-14 on the road and 10-22 overall last season. The Eagles averaged 71.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.