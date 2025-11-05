Johnson, Diop help carry Arizona State past Southern Utah in 81-64 in season opener

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Reserve Anthony Johnson scored 17 points and Mor Massamba Diop scored 14 points and Arizona State…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Reserve Anthony Johnson scored 17 points and Mor Massamba Diop scored 14 points and Arizona State beat Southern Utah 81-64 in a season opener for both teams on Tuesday night.

Bryce Ford and reserve Allen Mukeba each added 11 points for the Sun Devils, who shot 49.2% (29 of 59). Diop made 6 of 8 and Johnson 6 of 9.

Elijah Duval scored 17 points and Isaiah Cottrell 11 for the Thunderbirds who managed to outrebound Arizona State 40-39. Southern Utah struggled from behind the 3-point line shooting just 16% (4 of 25).

Arizona State built a 20-10 lead midway through the first half and never trailed. Southern Utah got within 27-22 with 5:11 before halftime before the Sun Devils outscored it 13-6 and led 40-28 at halftime.

Duval’s layup with 15:20 left brought the Thunderbirds within 45-36, marking the last time they would get within single digits. Santiago Trouet threw down a dunk to extend Arizona State’s lead to 65-45 with 8:09 remaining.

The teams have matched up six times since 1987, with ASU holding a 6-0 advantage. It was the first meeting since 2005.

