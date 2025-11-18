JMU plays No. 4 Texas after McDaniel’s 23-point game

James Madison Dukes (3-2) at Texas Longhorns (4-0) Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: JMU visits No. 4…

James Madison Dukes (3-2) at Texas Longhorns (4-0)

Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU visits No. 4 Texas after Peyton McDaniel scored 23 points in JMU’s 84-73 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

Texas finished 35-4 overall with a 17-0 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Longhorns averaged 10.2 steals, 5.1 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Dukes play their first true road game after going 3-2 to start the season. JMU averages 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 13.6 points per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.