JMU hosts George Mason after Walton’s 31-point showing

George Mason Patriots (0-1) at James Madison Dukes (1-0)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason visits JMU after Zahirah Walton scored 31 points in George Mason’s 94-85 loss to the Temple Owls.

JMU went 16-2 at home last season while going 30-6 overall. The Dukes averaged 15.6 points off of turnovers, 11.0 second-chance points and 1.4 bench points last season.

George Mason went 27-6 overall with a 10-3 record on the road last season. The Patriots averaged 73.3 points per game last season, 27.2 in the paint, 21.2 off of turnovers and 9.5 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

