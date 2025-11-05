JMU hosts George Mason after Walton’s 31-point game

George Mason Patriots (0-1) at James Madison Dukes (1-0) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Mason visits…

George Mason Patriots (0-1) at James Madison Dukes (1-0)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason visits JMU after Zahirah Walton’s 31-point game in George Mason’s 94-85 loss to the Temple Owls.

JMU went 30-6 overall with a 16-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Dukes averaged 73.1 points per game last season, 14.6 from the free-throw line and 16.2 from beyond the arc.

George Mason went 16-4 in A-10 games and 10-3 on the road a season ago. The Patriots averaged 13.3 assists per game on 26.1 made field goals last season.

