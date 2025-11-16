Jennings’ 21 lead Appalachian State past Dartmouth 85-77

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Kasen Jennings’ 21 points helped Appalachian State defeat Dartmouth 85-77 on Sunday. Jennings shot 8 for…

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Kasen Jennings’ 21 points helped Appalachian State defeat Dartmouth 85-77 on Sunday.

Jennings shot 8 for 14, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Mountaineers (3-2). Eren Banks added 16 points while shooting 7 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc and also had seven rebounds. Alonzo Dodd shot 6 of 7 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds and six assists.

Kareem Thomas led the Big Green (0-3) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Jackson Munro added 14 points for Dartmouth. Brandon Mitchell-Day had 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Appalachian State’s next game is Friday against Charlotte at home. Dartmouth visits UNC Asheville on Sunday.

